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Are Smart Media Albums really physical media?
8 days ago
As music and movie subscriptions become more expensive and advertising interruptions become more frequent, a lot of folks are discovering (and re-discovering) physical media. Many of us remember the days when music was owned in the form of a vinyl album, cassette, or CD. We bought albums by our favorite groups and played them over and over – without a subscription – because we owned them on physical media.