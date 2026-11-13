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7 forgotten ballers you won’t believe are still playing international football
8 days ago
We are into the latest international break and we’ve picked out some of the forgotten ballers you may not have realised are still playing for their national teams. If you’ve read any of our other forgotten baller pieces, you will have noticed that once you get past 30, you tend to head to the fringe leagues of world football, which makes players older than that still playing for their national teams even more impressive.