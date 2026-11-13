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Horry County begins search for next administrator. Interim leader expected to be named.
8 days ago
CONWAY — Horry County officials formally launched a search for the next county administrator and say they plan to name an interim leader in the coming weeks. The position was posted on the county's website Nov. 10, and applications will be accepted through Dec. 11. The next administrator will succeed Barry Spivey, who announced in October that he will retire at the end of the year.
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