undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leaked Texts Reveal How Much Power Kristi Noem’s Rumored Boyfriend Had
8 days ago
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's relationship with senior adviser and rumored boyfriend Corey Lewandowski crossed both professional and personal lines. Leaked emails and Signal messages reveal that Lewandowski was directly involved in responsibilities beyond that of an unpaid "special government employee," as the Trump administration classified him, directly planning third-country deportations and weighing in on the high-profile deportation of Kilmar Ábrego García to El Salvador.
4