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Jurassic Quest brings dinosaur and Ice Age exhibits to Denver National Western Center
By ColoradoBiz Staff,8 days ago
Jurassic Quest features animatronic dinosaurs from three periods. Ancient Oceans exhibit includes megalodon and marine reptiles. Frozen Frontier showcases Ice Age animals like woolly mammoths. Sensory-friendly hour scheduled for Nov. 28 morning. Jurassic Quest will bring three prehistoric exhibits to Denver‘s National Western Center from Nov. 27 to 29. One...
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