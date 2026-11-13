undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Patient comfort with AI’s clinical decisions tied to provider oversight: Gallup
By Anuja Vaidya,8 days ago
Patients are getting more comfortable with artificial intelligence tools making diagnosis or treatment decisions, according to a new Gallup survey. Over half of U.S. adults said that they would be fine with AI tools making clinical decisions about their care, but only if their healthcare provider can review and override those decisions, indicating that having human oversight of AI is still important to patients.