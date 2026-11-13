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Babyface Ray Drops New Album ‘Unf*ckwitable II’ Featuring Babyface, Veeze & 42 Dugg
By Editorial Dept.,7 days ago
Babyface Ray solidifies his place in hip-hop with yet another new body of work that brings together Detroit rap heavyweights and unexpected musical collaborations. The 18-track project is a mix of his unmistakable street-focused storytelling and a eclectic cast of guests – some of them well outside the rap scene. This is yet another significant chapter of his journey since the original Unfckwitable project.