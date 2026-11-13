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He filmed police arresting his sister in his own driveway. Then they arrested him!
By Taya Graham,8 days ago
When Ismail Khan stepped outside his Conroe, Texas, home to film police arresting his sister, he never imagined he would end up in handcuffs himself. But after questioning a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, requesting his badge number, and recording the encounter, Khan was taken to the ground and arrested for interfering with public duties and resisting arrest.
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