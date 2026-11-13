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NHL On Tap: Winning streaks collide for Predators, Golden Knights
By NHL.com,8 days ago
There are two games on the NHL schedule for Friday. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule. The Nashville Predators have won six straight games, the longest active streak in the NHL. They’ll look to roll a seven when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS), who have won four in a row themselves. The Predators (10-4-5) have outscored their opponents 20-10 during their run. The Golden Knights (13-5-2) won the last meeting between the teams 5-2 in Nashville on Oct. 13.