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Mamdani threatens legal action over reported ICE activity in Van Cortlandt Park
By Olivia Young,8 days ago
Mayor Zohran Mamdani threatened legal action if federal immigration agents continue operating from city-owned lots — including in Van Cortlandt Park. Mamdani said in a Nov. 2 news release that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have reportedly parked vehicles in several unstaffed city-owned lots, also in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, near a preschool. Without city authorization, the operations are illegal, according to the mayor’s office. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security disputed this.