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Ranked choice voting confirms LePage win in Maine 2nd District
8 days ago
On Thursday, November 12, the Maine Secretary of State completed a ranked choice voting (RCV) tally to determine the winner of the 2nd Congressional District race. The results confirmed what the initial returns, and the candidates themselves, had already indicated: Republican Paul LePage has defeated Democrat Matt Dunlap. This was one of the few House seats to flip from blue to red this cycle.
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