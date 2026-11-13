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NVIDIA Corp Stock (NVDA) Moved Down by 3.38% on Nov 13: A Full Analysis
7 days ago
What is driving NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)’s stock price down today?. Nvidia is experiencing downward pressure during today's session, primarily driven by a confluence of macroeconomic crosscurrents, sector-wide multiple compression, and tactical institutional de-risking ahead of key corporate catalysts. As broader equity markets absorb shifting interest rate expectations and fluctuating sovereign bond yields, high-valuation technology leaders have faced renewed scrutiny. The semiconductor cohort, which carries elevated beta and substantial index weighting, is bearing the brunt of this capital reallocation as market participants rotate liquidity toward defensive sectors.