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Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know
By James Freemantle,8 days ago
An all-you-need-to-know preview of Belgium vs Italy in live UEFA Nations League A action. Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League A Match Preview. Belgium host Italy at the Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels on Sunday, November 15 in a UEFA Nations League A Group 1 fixture with quarter-final implications for both sides. Kickoff is at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.