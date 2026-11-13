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Bessent blames Lutnick’s Commerce Dept. over Nvidia chip 'leakage' to China
8 days ago
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday said his department and others in the Trump administration have long supported slapping restrictions on Megaspeed, the company at the center of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affairs scandal. But the Commerce Department is in charge, “and you will have to ask them about their internal processes,” Bessent told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”