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Michael Carrick bids farewell to Manchester United with an emotional message: "This love never dies"
By Abdelmawgood Samir,8 days ago
The message came after the appointment of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as the team's new manager, marking the start of a new era at Old Trafford. According to "Marca", Carrick wanted to say goodbye to Manchester United's fans with a message recalling his bond with the club, where he spent many years as a player before returning as a coach to take charge of the team.