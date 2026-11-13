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Germany vs Netherlands predictions: Everything on the line in Berlin
By Byron David,8 days ago
BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.50 on Stake. Totals & BTTS - Under 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 7.00 on Stake. Goalscorers prediction: Germany: Kai Havertz - Netherlands: Donyell Malen. It’s safe to say that Germany are still finding their feet under new boss Jurgen Klopp. In his first game in charge, Die Mannschaft were minutes away from a victory when Cody Gakpo struck in a 92nd-minute equaliser. The disappointment didn’t end there, as Greece then beat the Germans 1-0 in Augsburg.