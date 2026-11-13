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Courtois wants to buy Reggiana: “An ambitious project on the pitch”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,8 days ago
"In my career, I have seen how much a club means to its city," says the Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper. "With Nxtplay, we want to build something the people of Reggio Emilia can be proud of: ambitious on the pitch, close to the community and built to last. Giving young footballers the right environment to develop will be at the heart of everything we do."