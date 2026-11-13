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Property Watch: A Surviving John Yeon Home That Just Sold
By Melissa Dalton,8 days ago
Located on almost four acres in an architectural enclave in Southwest, the ‘Swan House’ is a pristine example of the Northwest designer's work. In 1939, the Museum of Modern Art held an exhibit to celebrate its 10th anniversary, called Art in Our Time. In the section addressing modern architecture, alongside designs by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier, and Frank Lloyd Wright, there was a picture of a house in Portland, Oregon.
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