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FAQ: XDR Shigella
7 days ago
Here is some important information around this pathogen and the intestinal infection. Extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Shigella cases continue to rise in Los Angeles County, where the Department of Public Health (LAC DPH) identified 68 cases in 2024, up from 45 in 2023 and 5 in 2021.¹ In June 2025, LAC DPH issued a health advisory warning providers about the increase and the limited antimicrobial options available for treatment.¹ Infections have disproportionately affected men who have sex with men (MSM) and people living with HIV, who accounted for approximately one-third of county XDR cases reported between 2019 and 2024.¹