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Sovereign or not? The 2026 Hyperscaler Buyer’s Guide
By David VellanteAmit Eyal Govrin,8 days ago
Sovereignty is everywhere right now, and most people still can’t agree on what it means and, just as importantly, what it all means to them. This week theCUBE Research releases its new market report, Sovereign or Not? The 2026 Hyperscaler Buyer’s Guide. In this Breaking Analysis, we’re joined by its author, Amit Eyal Govrin, lead analyst for sovereign AI at theCUBE Research and CEO of Agentcy Labs, to talk about why he wrote it, what sovereignty is and what it isn’t, and what surprised him most in the findings.