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Photographer Can Take Jigsaw Puzzle Company to Court Over Use of His Photos
By Pesala Bandara,8 days ago
A photographer can proceed with his copyright infringement lawsuit against a Canadian puzzle-maker that allegedly used his images on its jigsaw puzzles. Last week, a judge ruled that professional landscape and nature photographer Elliot McGucken could pursue copyright infringement and Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claims against Canadian puzzle manufacturer Karmin International.