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Letter from the editors
4 days ago
(Graphic: Miranda Huang / Daily Trojan. Photos: Miranda Huang; Maria Laguna) From the start of our joint-editorship in January to now, it’s likely that I’ve texted you roughly 60 times a day. Whether these messages contained incessant reminders about our never-ending to-do lists, strokes of creative genius, receipts for Sweetgreen orders or words of encouragement, one thing remains consistent: They have never ceased.