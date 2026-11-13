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Gahanna's Creekside District Gets New Italian Osteria From Local Owner Anthony Micheli
By Rhett Parker,8 days ago
An Italian restaurant and wine bar is headed to Gahanna's Creekside District, with owner Anthony Micheli, a Gahanna resident, planning a menu built around regional Italian dishes inspired by cooking traditions from across the country. Micheli's Osteria will take up residence at 101 Mill St., and while the exact opening date hasn't been nailed down, anticipation has been building through a string of community appearances this year.