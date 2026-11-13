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Newark Board Approves $240M South Ironbound Tower With 670 Apartments
By Javier Reyes,8 days ago
Newark's Central Planning Board gave final approval to an eight-story, 670-apartment development that will rise across nearly an entire block in the South Ironbound, clearing the way for the residential project. The $240 million proposal, known as Mulberry Gardens, calls for a parking garage with room for up to 585 vehicles, retail space, and construction that could begin in late 2027 or early 2028.
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