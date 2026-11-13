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Solo brings human verification to Venmo co-founder’s JellyJelly app as AI agents beat CAPTCHA
8 days ago
San Francisco, United States, November 13, 2026 – Solo, a privacy-preserving proof-of-humanity company, is bringing its human verification software development kit (SDK) to JellyJelly. The social video app runs on Solana and was co-founded by Venmo co-founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail. The integration lets JellyJelly confirm that every account belongs to a real, unique person, with no government ID and no puzzles to solve.