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Former FIFA and Call of Duty Veteran Sam Cooper Named New Battlefield Franchise Head
By Vladislav Nikolaev,8 days ago
EA has appointed Sam Cooper, a former FIFA and Call of Duty veteran, as the new head of the Battlefield franchise. The previous franchise lead, Byron Beede, will now oversee the publisher's shooter and action-RPG portfolio. In his new role, Beede will focus on growing key franchises across those genres, though EA has yet to specify which exact projects will fall under his supervision.