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God of War: Sons of Sparta Coming to PS4 Alongside New Content Update
By Vladislav Nikolaev,8 days ago
Santa Monica Studio has officially confirmed that the action-platformer God of War: Sons of Sparta will launch on PlayStation 4 on November 16. Alongside the PS4 release, all players will receive a free content update introducing two new game modes. The first is Hermes Mode, built specifically for speedrunners and featuring a segment timer and leaderboards. You can unlock it by beating the main story campaign or entering a secret cheat code on the title screen. The second addition is Erebus Mode, an extreme survival challenge where a one-hit kill rule applies to everyone—both the protagonist and every enemy die instantly upon taking any damage.