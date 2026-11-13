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Falcon Owners Could Face $300K Landing Gear Directive
By Matt Ryan,8 days ago
The FAA has proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Dassault Falcon 50, 2000 and 2000EX aircraft following concerns about a manufacturing defect affecting main landing gear components. The proposal, published Thursday, covers 683 U.S.-registered aircraft, although the agency estimates that up to 178 have affected components installed. Potential Landing...