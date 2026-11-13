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Norma Scantling Pitchford
By David Deaton,8 days ago
Norma Scantling Pitchford was born in Heavener, Oklahoma on November 17, 1938, to Edgar and Corine Scantling and passed away on November 11, 2026, at the age of 87. She was a proud graduate of Heavener High School, Class of 1957, where she served as Senior Class President. Norma married her high school sweetheart, LK, on June 1, 1958, at the First Baptist Church in Heavener. They shared almost 65 years of a marriage filled with love, laughter, and adventures. She especially enjoyed trips to the beach with LK and her family, as well as exploring the beautiful landscapes of Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah.