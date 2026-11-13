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Team Behind Stems & Skins Launches Find & Feast, a European Pantry
By Press Release,8 days ago
AOC Restaurant Group, the parent company of North Charleston wine bar Stems & Skins, has launched Find & Feast, an e-commerce brand for “curious tables.”. Created by co-owners Matt Tunstall, Angie Tunstall and Kellie Holmes, the online shop at findandfeast.com offers a curated European pantry sourced from family producers in Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and Denmark.