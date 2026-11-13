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Despite Blanche’s denials, Trump tries to breathe life into criminal case against Democrats
By Steve Benen,8 days ago
In recent days, Attorney General Todd Blanche and other Trump administration officials said they were monitoring public comments from congressional Democrats, looking for evidence of the party possibly crossing legal lines. That was extraordinary in its own right, although the nation’s chief law enforcement official appeared to hedge on the scrutiny at a Thursday afternoon press conference.