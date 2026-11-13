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This zoo needs help naming a leopard cub! Here’s how you can vote.
By WNDU Staff,8 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is asking for the community to help name its critically endangered Amur leopard cub. The cub, born in September to Anastasia and Mango, is part of a critical rehabilitation program to bring back the Amur leopard population. With a $5 donation to the zoo’s conservation fund, you can help decide what the cub’s name will be!