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Women are taking pay cuts and 'white-knuckling it' to manage menopause and work: 'I feel like I'm sitting on the sidelines'
By Sarah Jackson@in/sarah-jackson1,8 days ago
Around 2020, Amy Terry noticed she didn't feel like her usual self. The 50-year-old Michigander was working as a director of programming at a health association when she says she began experiencing symptoms like memory loss, low energy, mental processing difficulties — or, as she describes it, "waking up every day feeling like you were slogging through mud."