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Fischer announces proposed funding for Platte River study and western Nebraska police projects
By Tristen Winder,8 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would receive $750,000 to study existing flood control projects along the Platte River under a proposed federal spending bill, according to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s office. A separate bill includes proposed funding for law enforcement projects in Alliance,...
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