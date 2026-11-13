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Mills County board hears Resilient Recovery proposal
By Ethan Hewett,8 days ago
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are the latest to consider funding an area substance abuse treatment program. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the county board of supervisors met with Public Health Director Katelyn Murtfeld and Resilient Recovery Substance Abuse Counselor Richard Mullen to discuss using a portion of the county's opioid settlement funds to bring Mullen's services to the county. The money comes from an agreement that the Iowa Attorney General's Office signed onto in 2022 that provides money from manufacturers to help abate the opioid crisis through prevention and treatment. Based in Villisca, Mullen says he has provided similar wraparound services for the past two years in Montgomery County and expanded to Fremont County in 2026.
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