undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Possible Homicide early this morning in Arlington
By Chris Walz,8 days ago
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide in Arlington, Nebraska. At 3:47 a.m. , this morning, a man called 911 and claimed his girlfriend was dead in a home on Elkhorn Drive. When police arrived at 3:54 a.m, there was a man in the driveway with his hands up. Police found a deceased woman inside the home, and the man was taken into custody. Douglas County Crime Scene Investigation is assisting with evidence collection. The Blair Police Department also assisted. The investigation is ongoing.