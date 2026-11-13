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15 year-old airlifted after being hit by pickup in Rural Becker County
By Gracie Jackson,8 days ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being hit by a pickup in rural Becker County, Minnesota. The crash was reported Thursday, November 12 at 4:07 p.m. on County Road 123, about a mile south of Minnesota Highway 34 near Osage, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
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