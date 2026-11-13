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Purdue basketball signs top 10 recruiting class for 2027-28
By Chris Locken,8 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue has added two highly rated prospects to its 2027-28 men’s basketball class. Head coach Matt Painter announced Friday that center Isaiah Hill and guard Kevin Savage III have signed scholarship agreements to join the Boilermakers. The two-player class is ranked No. 6 nationally by On3/Rivals and No. 11 by both 247Sports and ESPN.