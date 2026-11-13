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Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband (SHLB) Coalition Files Reply Comments Highlighting Overwhelming Support for E-Rate in FCC Record
By Gary Price,7 days ago
Here’s the Full Text of a SHLB Statement Releases Today:. “The record speaks for itself. Educators, librarians, and state and local leaders from every corner of the country have told the FCC the same message: E-Rate works, and their communities depend on it,” said Joey Wender, Executive Director of the SHLB Coalition. “E-Rate is the backbone of connectivity for students and library patrons in rural towns and big cities alike. Thousands weighed in, and nearly all of them asked the Commission to protect and strengthen this program. We urge the FCC to set aside proposals to end or shrink E-Rate and instead focus on making the program stronger.”