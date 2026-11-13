undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EDGE Launch a UAE-built Corvette for Angola Under a €1 Billion Deal
By Editorial,7 days ago
EDGE launched a UAE-built corvette for Angola under a €1B deal, marking a milestone in Angola’s naval upgrade. The ceremony on 29 October at Abu Dhabi Ship Building unveiled the second of three BR71 Mk II corvettes the Angolan Navy ordered. These 71-meter “Combattante” warships are part of a sweeping modernisation program under a €1 billion contract signed in 2023. The first vessel (NRA Ekuikui II) was designed and built by France’s CMN Naval and launched in France in March 2026. The new ships are intended to strengthen Angola’s ability to protect its extensive Atlantic coastline and offshore assets.