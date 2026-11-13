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Former Northern Kentucky lawyer accused in attempted murder-for-hire plot
By Mary LeBus,8 days ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A former Northern Kentucky attorney is facing federal charges in connection with an attempted murder-for-hire plot. Chase Cox, 33, is facing one count each of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and false statements or representation made to a federal agency, court records show.
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