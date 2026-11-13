undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Secretlab Pulls Up a Chair in LA With Its First-Ever Experience Store in the US
By Store,8 days ago
Secretlab is opening its first-ever Experience Store on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, marking the brand’s move from online-only sales into US physical retail. Visitors can test the full lineup of chairs and desks, including the United States Ergonomics–certified flagship and task chairs, and book one-on-one fittings with product experts.