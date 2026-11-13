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The Needle: New Report Says Trump and Vance Are Cashing in on Wars, Heating Bills Are Rising, Marco Rubio’s Is Using Our Tax Dollars for Personal Travel, and More
By Gail O'Hara,8 days ago
No country for oil men: A new Reuters report suggests convicted felon and President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are using war to enrich themselves, and focuses on Vance and Vitol exec John Addison, whose company got a no-bid contract and made hundreds of millions from Venezuelan oil. A similar scheme is reportedly happening with the Iran war. Yesterday, Trump said, “the people we are looking to protect,” which is “basically the Middle East,” are “tremendous investors in our country.” Minus one point for war profiteering. -1 [Reuters, Nation]