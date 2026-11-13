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Augusto Cigars Fights Off Disastrous Fees
By Simon Lundh,7 days ago
Not being part of the EU, Norway didn’t implement the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) from 2014 until March of this year. Part of this directive was a mandatory registration of every product by tobacco importers in the EU-CEG database, which has been used by the countries in EU since 2016. So far, so good, the Norwegian cigar businesses were prepared for this. What they didn’t expect, was the Norwegian Health Agency suddenly hitting them with unannounced registration fees.