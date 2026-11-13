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8 days ago
We’ve been working with Dias Ridge for a few years now, and today we’re excited to share the next release in his growing catalog on Magnetic Magazine Recordings, this time bringing Pole Folder, Christian Hornbostel, and Night Breeze together for a new remix package of his single “Balance.” It’s officially out today, November 13, and seeing these names on the same release is particularly exciting for us, considering how much history we already have with each of these artists.