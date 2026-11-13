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BC-Most Active Stocks
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — prices for the Nasdaq composite, NYSE and NYSE American listed most active stocks. SHF Holdings Inc.700,113,2580.03610.02650.029+0.0065. Onfolio Holdings Inc.131,466,3131.120.46450.7913+0.4529. Rain Enhancement T.Holdco Inc.89,193,9670.8470.51870.6339+0.1602. P86,105,7070.1190.0810.0821-0.0186. Focus Universal Inc.72,087,2097.925.035.7291+2.7291. YYForce Inc.43,578,6810.04070.03670.0382-0.0064. COREWEAVE INC.39,964,02656.3649.2450.49-6.11. Intel Corp.39,594,08261.342257.0057.448-3.752. Space Exploration Techs. Corp.32,563,365142.24136.6401137.405-2.535. Akanda Corp.31,342,4421.120.72580.8272+0.1555. IREN Ltd.31,301,31219.0817.3917.635-1.845. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF30,897,30339.27538.4938.755-1.605.