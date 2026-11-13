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Marble Hill merchants report declining sales, mounting debt during 1 train rehabilitation
By Michelle Mullen,8 days ago
With reports of businesses shuttering and others struggling to stay afloat, Bronx Community Board 8 is calling on city officials to provide financial relief to Marble Hill merchants whose livelihoods have been disrupted by prolonged construction along Broadway. In an Oct. 30 letter to elected officials and city agencies, Constance...