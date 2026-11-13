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Trojans to Face North Alabama in Crucial Matchup for Regular-Season Finale
By Delaney McSweeney,8 days ago
FLORENCE, Ala. – Little Rock volleyball returns to the court Saturday afternoon as the Trojans travel to face North Alabama in a crucial United Athletic Conference matchup. With postseason positioning on the line, Saturday’s contest carries significant implications for Little Rock’s hopes of qualifying for the UAC Tournament. The Trojans currently sit seventh in the conference standings, just outside the top six, making a victory critical as they look to secure a spot in the postseason.