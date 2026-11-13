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Navigating Leadership Change: BREC’s Bold New Path
7 days ago
Leadership transitions at BREC require a strategic shift from accommodating past norms to prioritizing taxpayer efficiency and active community service. Superintendent Dr. Brooks Williams addresses upcoming workforce reductions, budget streamlining from 28,000 line items down to 3,900, and a culture of high expectations designed to deliver better public resources by the end of the year.