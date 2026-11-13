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Former WWE star says the John Cena Classic “undermines the fundamental principle of pro wrestling”
By Aaron Rift,7 days ago
The 2026 John Cena Classic will feature exhibition matches between WWE main roster and NXT wrestlers, with Club WWE members voting for the performers they feel had the best showing. A men’s and women’s champion will be crowned based on the fan voting, meaning wrestlers don’t necessarily have to win their matches to earn the distinction.